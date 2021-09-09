IITs top Education Ministry’s rankings for 2021

IIT-Madras once again ranked No. 1; JNU, BHU in top 10.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras was ranked the best higher education institution in the country for the third year in a row by the Education Ministry, which released its India Rankings 2021 under the National Institutional Ranking Framework on Thursday.

In fact, IITs dominated the overall rankings, with seven of the top 10 positions. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru ranked second, followed by IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Roorkee and IIT-Guwahati. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) closed out the top 10 at rank nine and 10 respectively.

Among universities, IISc was ranked one, followed by JNU, BHU, Calcutta University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Coimbatore, Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Jadavpur University, University of Hyderabad and Aligarh Muslim University at rank 10. Delhi University was placed 12 in the university rankings and 19 overall.

Among engineering institutions, IIT-Madras remained number one, followed by IIT-Delhi, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Roorkee, IIT-Guwahati, IIT-Hyderabad, National Institute of Technology (NIT)-Tiruchirappalli and NIT-Karnataka.

Management institutions

For management institutions, Indian Institute of Management (IIT)-Ahmedabad was ranked one, followed by IIM-Bangalore, IIM-Calcutta, IIT-Kozhikode, IIT-Delhi, IIM-Indore, IIM-Lucknow, Xavier Labour Relations Institute in Jamshedpur, IIT-Kharagpur and IIT-Bombay. Jamia Hamdard was ranked one for pharmacy, followed by Panjab University. Manipal College of Dental Sciences was ranked the best in the dental category.

All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi scored the top rank for medical institutions, followed by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, Christian Medical College in Vellore, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences in Bengaluru, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, BHU, Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research in Puducherry, King George’s Medical University in Lucknow and Kasturba Medical College in Manipal.

Among institutions teaching law, National Law School of India University in Bengaluru was ranked number one, followed by National Law University in Delhi, NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad, West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, IIT-Kharagpur, Gujarat National Law University, Jamia Millia Islamia, National Law University in Jodhpur, Symbiosis Law School in Pune and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology in Bhubaneswar.

IISc was ranked the best research institution, a category included for the first time.

Miranda House in Delhi remained the best college, followed by Lady Shri Ram College for Women and Loyola College.

Regional ranking frameworks

While releasing the rankings, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said there was need for developing regional ranking frameworks and increasing participation by institutions. The Ministry launched the rankings in 2016 and has added more categories over the years.

The Ministry said in a statement that 4,030 institutions had applied for rankings this year. The institutions are assessed on their teaching, research, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

“A noticeable increase in institutional participation in the rankings exercise this year indicates its recognition amongst institutions of higher education in India as a fair and transparent ranking exercise. Number of unique applicants to India Rankings have increased from 2,426 in 2016 to 4,030 in 2021,” it stated.