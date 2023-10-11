HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIT-Madras offshore campus in Zanzibar to be opened in November: Union Education Minister

Announcement made at event to confer honorary doctorate by Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is on a four-day visit to India

October 11, 2023 05:59 am | Updated 05:59 am IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan (left) being conferred a honorary doctorate at a special convocation ceremony held by Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi on Tuesday (Oct. 10, 2023). Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is also seen.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan (left) being conferred a honorary doctorate at a special convocation ceremony held by Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi on Tuesday (Oct. 10, 2023). Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is also seen. | Photo Credit: PTI

The offshore campus of IIT-Madras in Zanzibar island of Tanzania is set to be inaugurated in early November, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

The Minister made the announcement at an event to confer an honorary doctorate by Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is on a four-day visit to India.

"I am happy that the first offshore campus of any IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) is being set up in Zanzibar. I am told that IIT-Madras' Zanzibar campus is scheduled to be inaugurated early next month," the Minister said.

"This institute will prove to be a milestone in educational cooperation between two nations and continents by providing students from Tanzania and other African countries access to world-class engineering and technology education, which will help in nation building and drive economic growth, technology, development and research and innovation in Africa," Mr. Pradhan added.

An MoU, signed in July between India and Tanzania, was the final procedural step that paved the way for the campus.

The institute will offer two full-time academic programmes -- a four-year Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, and a two-year Master of Technology in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

Related Topics

education / ministers (government) / Tanzania

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.