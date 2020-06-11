IIT-Madras best higher education institution in the country: NIRF

11 June 2020 14:18 IST

IIT Madras has been ranked as the best higher education institution in the country, followed by IISc, Bengaluru, and IIT Delhi, according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework, released by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday.

IIT Madras was also declared as the best engineeering college, followed by IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay. IISc, Bengaluru ranked as the best university in the NIRF rankings, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University and Benares Hindu University.

The best colleges are all part of Delhi University — Miranda House topped the list, followed by Lady Shri Ram and Hindu College.

Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad bagged the top rank among the business schools, followed by IIM-Bengaluru and IIM- Kolkata.

Among medical colleges, AIIMS Delhi, PGI Chandigarh and CMC Vellore bagged the first three ranks.

In the pharmacy category, the top institute is Jamia Hamdard in Delhi followed by Panjab University, Chandigarh. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research, Mohali stood third.