IIT-Kharagpur scholars condemn ‘unprecedented violence and terror’ in JNU

Research Scholars’ Council of Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur issued a statement extending “full support and solidarity” to the faculties and students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

IIT-Kharagpur is generally considered a conservative institution whose students and the faculties rarely comment on ongoing political developments or speak against the ruling dispensation.

As it happened: Masked goons strike terror in JNU, none arrested

But in a strongly worded statement, the Research Scholars’ Council noted that it condemned the “unprecedented violence and terror” in the JNU campus led by “hooded-armed mobs.”

The attack on the students and the teachers “some of whom are women…is horrifying in its barbarity,” the statement noted.

“Such act of terror has no place in any civilised world, least of all in the sphere of learning. We, at IIT Kharagpur, feel this terror more keenly as we have also been part of various movements in the past.”

Also Read IIM-A director condemns JNU violence

Condemning the police, it said: “In JNU, the attacking mob were protected by the Delhi Police who stated that they cannot enter a campus without permission. However, the same police did not wait for permission when they assaulted students inside other university campuses, turning them into war zones.”

“We strongly condemn these acts of hooliganism inside university campuses. We should never forget the purpose of our education which is not to spread hatred or violence but to propagate acts of love and sympathy that would let us strive for humanity,” the statement noted.

IIT-Kharagpur’s Quiz Club also condemned the JNU incident.