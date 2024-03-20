IIT Kharagpur, Navy join forces for technology development

March 20, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Kolkata

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur and the Indian Navy have joined hands to drive innovation through research partnership, according to a statement issued by the institution.

This collaboration, it said, signified a move towards a symbolic relationship between the academia and the military, “fostering an environment conducive to innovation and knowledge exchange”. The collaboration focuses on joint research and development initiatives involving teams from Indian Navy and IIT Kharagpur.

“IIT-Kharagpur and Indian Navy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (on Tuesday) at Naval Headquarters, New Delhi, symbolising their commitment to promote technology development, innovative solutions and joint R&D,” the statement, issued by IIT-Kharagpur on Wednesday evening, said.

Rear Admiral K. Srinivas, Assistant Chief of Material (Dockyard & Refit) at Naval Headquarters, and ​Prof. Rintu Banerjee, Dean, R&D, IIT Kharagpur, signed the MoU in the presence of Prof. Virendra Kumar Tewari, Director of IIT Kharagpur. The MoU will be co-ordinated by INS Shivaji, Lonavala.

According to the statement, the spheres of studies would include propulsion systems, systems and controls, instrumentation and sensors, industrial engineering and operational research, nanotechnology and MEMS, hydrodynamic study of fluids, computer aided design, study of mechanical design of systems and equipment, surface treatment, study of acoustics, reliability, quantum computing and quantum mechanics, Al, ML, big data analytics, mechatronics, and robotics.

Special developmental studies pertaining to computational fluid dynamics for hull appendage interaction, hull sea inlet interaction, aerodynamic/plume trajectory, optimisation of ship structure, steel technology etc. and other engineering disciplines will also be a part of the collaboration, it said.

“This partnership will promote academic cooperation, enhance scientific understanding of technologies related to defence and undertake research in mutually beneficial areas including taking up research projects by Indian Navy-sponsored students on topics pertaining to areas of interest of Indian Navy,” Prof. Tewari said.