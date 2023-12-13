ADVERTISEMENT

IIT-JEE aspirant beaten to death in Kota; suspects detained

December 13, 2023 07:04 am | Updated 07:05 am IST - Kota (Rajasthan)

The deceased was attacked with iron rods and chains by youths, who were also reportedly coaching students, while he was at a tea stall here late Monday evening

PTI

A 17-year-old IIT-JEE aspirant was beaten to death at Indira Vihar area here on Tuesday, according to police.

The deceased was attacked with iron rods and chains by youths, who were also reportedly coaching students, while he was at a tea stall here late Monday evening, they said.

The deceased was identified as Satyaveer alias Rajveer alias Ronak, who had been preparing for IIT-JEE in a coaching institute here for two years years, police said.

Satyaveer, a student of Class 11, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

The deceased's body, is in the New Medical College Hospital's mortuary, police said. A post-mortem will be conducted after his family arrives from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

A shopkeeper in the area said that he saw youths chase down and assault the 17-year-old with iron rods and chains.

The brawl started around 7 pm on Monday, police said.

The student who was badly injured in the attack went to his room where his condition deteriorated later at night. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bhawani Singh, circle officer of the area, said around seven to eight coaching students are suspected.

However no motive has yet been ascertained, he added.

The DSP said that some suspects have been detained and are being interrogated.

