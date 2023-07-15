HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIT Delhi to set up campus in Abu Dhabi

Master's courses will be offered at the Abu Dhabi campus of IIT Delhi from January next year

July 15, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Ministry of Education and Abu Dhabi’s Education and Knowledge Department sign MoU for setting up an IIT Delhi campus in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Twitter/@dpradhanbjp

Union Ministry of Education and Abu Dhabi’s Education and Knowledge Department sign MoU for setting up an IIT Delhi campus in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Twitter/@dpradhanbjp

The Union Ministry of Education and Abu Dhabi's Education and Knowledge Department (ADEK) on July 15 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for setting up an IIT Delhi campus in the Gulf country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is the second IIT to announce setting up an offshore campus after IIT Madras. Last week, IIT Madras signed an MoU for setting up a campus in Tanzania's Zanzibar.

ALSO READ
Indian students can also apply at IIT’s African campus

"MoU for establishment of @iitdelhi campus in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Hon. PM @narendramodiji unfolds a new chapter in internationalisation of India's education," Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted.

"An exemplar of #NewIndia's innovation and expertise, the IIT Delhi campus in UAE will be an edifice of India and UAE friendship. It will set a brand new template for leveraging the power of knowledge for both mutual prosperity and global good as envisioned in NEP," he added.

While Master's courses will be offered at the Abu Dhabi campus of IIT Delhi from January next year, Bachelor's degree programmes will be offered from September 2024.

Related Topics

education / United Arab Emirates

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.