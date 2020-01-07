IIM-A director condemns JNU violence

National

Indian Institute of Ahmedabad (IIM-A) director Errol D’Souza has condemned the violence in JNU, dubbing it as a “very low point” in the country’s post-Independence history.

He said a university stands for tolerance, dialogue and an “agreement to disagree”, and violence violates the foundations of a civilization.

Violence broke out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

“A university stands for tolerance, dialogue and an agreement to disagree. Violence is anathema to the idea of a university and violates the foundations of a civilization” Mr. D’Souza said in a tweet late Monday night.

“The incidents yesterday [Sunday] on the JNU campus are a very low point in our post independence history,” the IIM-A director added.

Earlier on Monday, over 100 college students, activists and citizens held a peaceful protest outside the IIM-A to denounce the violence on the JNU campus.

Students from various prominent institutes, including the IIM-A, Cept University, Ahmedabad University, National Institute of Fashion Technology, National Institute of Design and Gujarat Vidyapith, took part in the protest by standing in a row on a footpath outside the top business school here.

