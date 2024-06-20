IIIT-Delhi project on antimicrobial resistance wins joint second prize in global competition

A project by the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-Delhi), has won the joint second prize in Trinity Challenge’s second competition, on tackling the escalating threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), a press release said.

The Trinity Challenge is a charity supporting the creation of data-driven solutions to help protect against global health threats.

The project, ‘AMRSense: Empowering Communities with a Proactive One Health Ecosystem,’ was led by Tavpritesh Sethi of IIIT-Delhi in collaboration with CHRI-PATH, 1mg.com, and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

AMRSense addresses the challenges of engaging, motivating, and training community health workers (CHWs) in AMR surveillance and management, compounded by the lack of a comprehensive data ecosystem and analytics capabilities, the release said.

Four components

In India, where over 9,00,000 ASHA workers face limited awareness, insufficient training, and low motivation, there is a significant gap in community-level AMR data collection and evidence-based management. AMRSense tackles these issues through four major components: community engagement by empowering CHWs with AI-assisted data recording tools for accurate and simplified data collection; data integration by creating a unified AMR data ecosystem through the integration of antibiotic sales, consumption, and WHONet-compliant surveillance data using open-source tools and APIs; predictive analytics by using federated analytics across the OneHealth ecosystem for integrative insights on AMR; and the AMRaura Scorecard for monitoring and evaluating AMR trends to guide targeted interventions and demonstrate the benefits of data collection.

The IIIT-Delhi project shared the second prize with another project, also from India, titled ‘OASIS: OneHealth Antimicrobial Stewardship for Informal Health Systems.’

Each joint second prize winner will receive £6,00,000 in funding over the next three years. All winners will also benefit from ongoing post-award innovation and scaling support, the release said.