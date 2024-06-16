GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IGNCA to partner with Sansad TV to showcase Indian cultural heritage

The half-hour weekly programme aims to bring diverse content on art, culture, history, and literature to a broader audience

Published - June 16, 2024 02:40 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A half-hour weekly capsule on Indian cultural heritage, curated by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) would be aired from next month on the Sansad TV, the official broadcast channel of the Indian Parliament.

Sansad TV is also expected to offer an additional time slot for an interview-based podcast show by the IGNCA, an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Culture.

The programme aims to bring diverse content on art, culture, history, and literature to a broader audience, a senior official in the Union Culture Ministry said, adding that plans are afoot to increase the time slot to one hour per week in a couple of months.

A Memorandum of Understanding to this effect was signed between Sansad TV and the IGNCA earlier this week. The agreement has been in the works for the past two years.

The MoU was signed by the Member Secretary, Sachchidanand Joshi, on behalf of the IGNCA, and the CEO of Sansad TV, Rajat Punhani.

The MoU outlines a collaborative framework where IGNCA will supply programmes and documentaries on various cultural subjects, and Sansad TV, in turn, will provide publicity, telecast the programmes, and offer technical assistance in production.

The programmes will also be re-telecast as required.

The partnership is aimed at enhancing public access to India’s vast cultural treasures, reflecting a shared commitment to preserving and celebrating the nation’s heritage.

“This MoU aims to showcase the rich archival footage of IGNCA to viewers, and promote various aspects of Indian culture. This MoU is in continuation of another MoU IGNCA did with Prasar Bharati, showing a weekly culture programme, Sanskriti Samvaad,” the official said.

The MoU is effective for three years, with the possibility of extension through mutual agreement.

