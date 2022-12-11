IGI airport in talks to reduce peak-hour flights to curb overcrowding

December 11, 2022 04:24 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - NEW DELHI

Additional manpower being deployed at entry gate as well as pre-embarkation security area

The Hindu Bureau

The Indira Gandhi International Airport is in a dialogue with the domestic airlines to explore the rescheduling of the number of flights during peak hours, in order to deal with overcrowding as the airport sees high passenger volumes.

There have been a large number of complaints from travellers about their experience while using the IGI Airport which forced Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia to call a meeting with top airports, earlier this week.

The Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security Zulfiquar Hasan also visited the airport on Saturday, and senior officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation too inspected Terminal 3 at IGI as well as various passenger and baggage check-points.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation along with the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the IGI airport have developed a four-point strategy to deal with the passenger rush, and the Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia told reporters in Indore, that “measures will be taken to reduce bunching of flights during peak hours as well as to open more entry gates for passengers.”

Efforts were on to reduce the peak-hour flights at Terminal 3 from 19 to 14, according to Ministry sources.

The airport will also demolish the reserved lounge and add two x-ray machines to ease the queues for pre-embarkation security. This will take the total x-ray screening systems to 16 at the airport.

Two more entry gates will also be opened for passengers at Terminal 3.

More number of traffic martials are also being deployed at the departure forecourt, to avoid vehicular congestion.

