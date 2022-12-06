If you want to enjoy demographic dividend let the population grow: Chandrababu Naidu

December 06, 2022 06:34 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - New Delhi

Government must promote population growth instead of stressing population control measures for the country to continue enjoying the demographic dividend, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desham Party chief Chandrababu Naidu said.

The idea is part of the proposal Mr. Naidu made on Monday night at an all-party meeting hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss India’s G20 Presidency, where he spoke of what he calls his ‘Demographic and Digital Vision for 2047’.

Elaborating further on this, in an interview with The Hindu in Delhi on Tuesday, he said, “It is a universal trend that with economic growth, people have fewer children and there is a general decline in population. India, fortunately, enjoys a demographic dividend with its younger population. But we will enjoy this only for 25 years. I propose that one should promote people to have more children. We should plan in such a way that we can extend our demographic dividend.”

Also Read | India projected to surpass China as world’s most populous country during 2023: UN report

There is a north-south divide in population density but Mr. Naidu clarified that his vision is not just limited to the southern States that often complain about getting short-changed in the distribution of funds from the central pool. When asked if he proposes for north Indian States in particular to have population control, while promoting growth in Southern states, he said, “Don’t control, leave it. If you control, then you won’t be able to pick up later. Even if we have two or three crores extra population, we should let it be.”

Mr. Naidu, quoting the example of China, Japan and the European countries that are struggling with a rise of geriatric population, said, that, “I was a staunch promoter of population control plan. I used to quote China as an example to support the case. But look at them today. They are at a disadvantage because of rising geriatric population. Which is why I have revised my opinion. Now, I want to promote population.”

Wouldn’t an increase in population bring other ills along like poverty and higher unemployment rates? “There is a possibility of creating everything now. Plan it in such a way that we have better living standards for everyone. We have to think about tomorrow, we should not face problem like Japan,” he said.

Speaking about the political situation back home in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Naidu said that his party will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the State Assembly elections, which are also scheduled around the same time, on the theme of reconstruction. “We promise to reconstruct the State. It is in a dire state, be it law order situation or economic health. For five years after bifurcation, we grew at the rate of 10.8%. This was an unprecedented record for any State. Now, it has gone down to 3.5% in the last three years and this figure is despite all sort of manipulation. TDP promises to reverse the damage,” he averred.

Mr. Naidu, who was very active in the Opposition landscape in 2019, has now completely withdrawn himself from the fray. In the two-day visit, barring National Conference president Farooq Abdullah who came to meet him, he did not have a one-to-one meeting with any Opposition leader. Once bitten twice shy, he refused to comment on any aspect of Opposition unity.