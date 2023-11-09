If SP and BSP join hands along with smaller outfits, the BJP will be decimated in U.P. in 2024: Mahan Dal chief

November 09, 2023 05:28 am | Updated 03:40 am IST - LUCKNOW

Mahan Dal president Keshav Dev Maurya, who heads the party that is said to have support among some sections of OBCs in Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday said the BJP in U.P. could be defeated if an alliance is forged between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) like the previous parliamentary polls.

Mr. Maurya’s party is considered to have backing from Other Backward Class (OBC) communities such as Mauryas, Shakyas, and the Kushwahas in U.P. He called for a broader coalition of like-minded backward class forces in the State for the 2024 Lok Sabha election to take on the ruling party at the Centre.

“In parliamentary elections, if SP contests elections with smaller parties, it will win more seats. If it contests elections with Congress, it will win less seats. If there is an alliance of SP-BSP again on the lines of parliamentary polls in 2019 along with some smaller parties, then the BJP can be completely defeated and the alliance can win 60 to 70 seats,” the party chief said.

Mr. Maurya, whose party is now warming up to the SP, made sharp attacks on the Congress as he termed it as being opposed to the Dalits, backward classes and minorities. “I, Keshav Dev Maurya, am a vocal opponent of the parties opposing Dalits, backward classes and minorities, the BJP and the Congress. I want to see both SP and BSP getting strong,” the Mahan Dal president posted on X.

Mahan Dal, founded in 2008, failed to taste any electoral success. The party led by Mr. Maurya had announced unconditional support to the BSP for next year’s general election after the party’s workers met in Lucknow on June 15, but is now apparently getting closer to the SP.

Earlier, the Mahan Dal was a part of the SP-led alliance in the 2022 State Assembly election but failed to make any successful mark at the hustings.

