If RJD comes to power in Bihar, they will divert all reservations to Muslims: Vinod Tawde

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde on Thursday, July 18, alleged that if the RJD is voted back to power in Bihar, they might “redirect” the reservations meant for backward classes to members of the Muslim community.

Mr. Tawde, who also serves as the party’s Bihar in-charge, made the remark during his address to the State executive meeting. “The Congress robbed OBCs of their reservation benefits in Karnataka, where the facility has been extended to Muslims. If [RJD leader] Tejashwi Yadav wins the next Assembly polls, the same thing could happen in Bihar. Workers of our party must explain this to the people”, the BJP leader said.

‘Global campaign’

He further added that people must also be informed of the “false campaign” during the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls which spread “lies” about the BJP aiming to amend the Constitution.

“This campaign was part of an international conspiracy to prevent [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi’s return to power. Billionaire George Soros had splurged about Rs. 6,000 crore for this purpose,” he said.

“No wonder the amount of unaccounted cash recovered by the Election Commission in raids during the polls was more than Rs. 9,000 crore. Despite all this, the number of seats won by the BJP alone is more than the combined tally of the entire INDIA bloc. That is some cause for celebration,” Mr. Tawde added.

In his over 30-minute speech, the BJP leader also lambasted the Congress and RJD for opposing “tribal woman” Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential polls.

Over 200 seats’

‘He expressed confidence that the BJP-led NDA will win “handsomely” in next year’s State Assembly polls, and will get “more than 200 seats” of the 243-strong House.

The State executive meeting was attended by several party leaders, including Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary, who is also Bihar BJP president, and Vijay Kumar Sinha. Former State BJP chiefs Nityanand Rai (currently a Union Minister of State) and Sanjay Jaiswal, as well as former Union Minister and current Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad were also in attendance.