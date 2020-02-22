National

If party thrives, benefit will reach all: Nadda

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, left, with the BJP chief J.P. Nadda in Patna on Saturday.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, left, with the BJP chief J.P. Nadda in Patna on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Put party flags on your homes: Nitish

With the Bihar Assembly elections just months away, presidents of NDA allies — the BJP and the JD(U) — on Saturday addressed party leaders and workers in Patna, saying the NDA would win over 200 seats in a House of 243.

“Do not get swayed by concerns of individual benefits. Do remember that if the party thrives, the benefits will reach to all,” said BJP president J.P. Nadda while addressing party leaders and workers at the party headquarters in Patna, during his first visit since taking over as party chief.

He later met JD(U) president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and discussed poll strategies for the assembly polls due in October-November.

Mr. Kumar, in his address to regional party leaders at his official residence, also said the NDA would win over 200 seats.

He exhorted party leaders and workers to put party flags on their house as “it will send a positive message not only to party workers but also to common people”.

“Opposition has neither issues nor programme…our party will move on its principles,” Mr. Kumar said.

