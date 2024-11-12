If our threats are transnational so should be our solutions: Rajnath

The government is creating an ‘Adaptive Defence’ in the country to counter emerging challenges posed by the fast-changing world in today’s times, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) calling it not merely a strategic choice, but a necessity in today’s fast-paced world. If our threats are transnational so should be our solutions, he stated.

The Minister termed ‘Adaptive Defence’ as a strategic approach where a nation’s military and defence mechanisms continuously evolve to counter emerging threats effectively.

“‘Adaptive Defence’ is not merely responding to what has happened but anticipating what could happen, and preparing for it proactively. In essence, it involves cultivating a mindset and capability to adapt, innovate and thrive, even in the face of unpredictable and evolving circumstances. Situational awareness, flexibility at strategic and tactical levels, resilience, agility, and integration with the futuristic technologies are the keys to understand and create adaptive defence. It must be the mantra of our strategic formulations and operational responses,” Mr. Singh said. He was addressing the inaugural Delhi Defence Dialogue organised by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses.

Mr. Singh pointed out that traditional notions of war are being reshaped by emerging technologies and evolving strategic partnerships, with new perspectives, doctrines and concepts of operations emerging within the armed forces in keeping with the changing nature of threats and challenges. In this regards, he stressed that jointness cannot and should not be restricted to the military domain of individual countries. “Our interconnectedness is as much a blessing as it is a challenge. If our threats are transnational so should be our solutions.”

Mr. Singh observed that drones and swarm technologies are bringing fundamental changes in the ways and means of warfare. “India is aiming to become a drone hub of the world. Several initiatives have been taken in this regard. This would not only help the Indian economy but also significantly contribute to our Make in India and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme. We are already working to improve research and development through reliable certification mechanisms, and facilitate Indian Intellectual Property creation in this sector...,” he added.

Talking of the successes in the ‘Make in India’ campaign, Mr. Singh said India is exporting defence items to over 100 nations, with the top three destinations for defence exports in 2023-24 being the U.S.A., France, and Armenia. “We hope to achieve the target of ₹50,000 crore worth of defence exports by 2029,” he added.

The Minister said the current geopolitical dynamics and cross-border issues make a collaborative approach to defence essential. The ambiguities of the cyberspace, AI and the vast potential of quantum and nanotechnologies further demand collaboration and sharing of knowledge, perspectives, information and strategies, if possible, he stressed.