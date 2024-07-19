If India gives land, we will work together to produce palm oil here, says visiting Malaysian Minister

India and Malaysia have decided to increase bilateral cooperation in the field of edible oil, especially the cultivation of oil palm, and the production and trade of palm oil.

Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Minister of Plantations and Commodities of Malaysia Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani here on Thursday. The two leaders also discussed the decision of India to ban the export of rice and sugar to ensure adequate supply in domestic markets. Mr. Ghani is learnt to have requested India to lift the ban on exports to Malaysia. “We talked about the issue and asked him to ensure adequate supply of rice and sugar,” Mr. Ghani said.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Mr. Ghani added that the Ministers also discussed the National Mission on Edible Oils and India’s plan to increase cultivation of oil palms. “We offered the services of our research and development, seed supply and partnership management experience to India. We can work together to fight the propaganda against palm oil. This edible oil is very versatile,” Mr. Ghani said adding that India imports three million tonnes of palm oil from Malaysia.

He said the future of palm oil is “very good” as it is being used as edible oil and biofuel. “Malaysia contributes three million metric tonnes of palm oil out of the 9.7 million tonnes India imports every year. India is our biggest partner. If India offers land, we will work together to produce palm oil in India,” he said. Malaysia exports 14.8 million tonnes of palm oil. Asked about India’s efforts to cut down imports, he said: “I don’t see any decrease in the import of palm oil as there is no replacement for palm oil.”

‘EU parameters met’

On the earlier plans of the Malaysian government to ban the export of palm oil to the European Union, he said Malaysia had made sure that the palm oil produced in the country meets all sustainability standards. He said no new land is used to cultivate oil palm, and deforestation is also stopped. “They [EU] themselves are not analysing the gains or losses. They keep changing their guidelines. We will make sure that all our products, before they are exported, complies with nation’s sustainability parameters. We will make sure that we will comply with their [EU’s] parameters,” he said.

Asked about the harassment faced by Indian migrant workers in Malaysian farms and the controversies about bondage, he said such issues will be a “thing of the past” soon. “Under our new regulation, one of the requirements is to ensure sustainability, and the farms will have to manage workers as per International Labour Organisation guidelines. If there is a labour issue, they will not be allowed to export palm oil. We will make sure that we will stop bondage and other such issues. It will be a thing of the past,” he said.

