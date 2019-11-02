If govt. engaged Israeli agencies to snoop, it’s violation, says Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said if the BJP or the government engaged Israeli agencies to snoop on citizens, then it was a violation of human rights and called it a scandal.

“If the BJP or the government has engaged Israeli agencies to snoop into the phones of journalists, lawyers, activists and politicians, it is a gross violation of human rights and a scandal with grave ramifications on national security. Waiting for the government’s response,” she tweeted.

Plea in court

Her comments come a day after the Congress urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice on the revelation made by messaging platform WhatsApp that a software program, Pegasus, developed by an Israeli firm was used to hack into the phones of journalists, activists, academics and politicians. On Thursday, while the government asked WhatsApp to explain the breach, Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government was committed to maintaining the privacy of citizens. Taking a dig at the government, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “The Govt seeking WhatsAop’s response on who bought Pegasus to spy on Indian citizens, is like Modi asking Dassault who made money on the sale of RAFALE jets to India!”.