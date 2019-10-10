Congress questions PM’s silence on Chinese stand on Kashmir

The Congress has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on Chinese stand on Kashmir and the joint statement issued by Pakistan and China after President Xi Jinping’s meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Kashmir figured prominently in the joint statement issued after Xi-Khan meeting. The statement said the Pakistan side briefed the Chinese side on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including its concerns, position, and current urgent issues.

“The Chinese side responded that it was paying close attention to the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated that the Kashmir issue is a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements,” the statement said.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari in a tweet asked why the government did not counter the statement with question on muzzling of pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong. He slammed the Modi government for failing to stop China from targeting India’s internal matters.

“Xi Jingping says he is watching Kashmir but why does @PMOIndia/MEA not say 1) We are watching pro-democracy protests muzzled in Hong Kong. 2) We are watching human rights violations in Xinjiang 3) We are watching continued oppression in Tibet 4) We are watching South China Sea,” Mr. Tewari said.

Aksai Chin

He also dared India to ask China about Aksai Chin which has been “illegally ceded” by Pakistan to the country, when it keeps raising the issue of PoK and talks about taking it back.

Mr. Tewari asked why India did not raise the issue of human rights violations in Xinjiang the way China keeps raising the Kashmir issue.

“All are blow hards in NDA/BJP talk about taking PoK & Gilgit-Baltistan back from Pak but none of them have gumption to say that we will take Askai Chin back from the Chinese that was illegally ceded to it by Pakistan in 1963. Will @PMOIndia raise return of Askai Chin with Xi,” the Congress leader tweeted.