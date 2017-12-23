If BJP had a film franchise it would be 'Lie Hard': Rahul Gandhi

After accusing the BJP of having an “architecture and foundation based on lies”, Congress president Rahul Gandhi today took a swipe at the ruling party saying if it had a film franchise it would be called Lie Hard.

“If BJP had a film franchise it would be called Lie Hard,” he said on Twitter, while rhyming it with Hollywood action blockbuster Die Hard.

His attack on the BJP came a day after he accused the ruling dispensation of having its structure and foundation based on lies. He was speaking at the meeting of Congress’s highest decision-making body, its Working Committee.

Mr. Gandhi has been using one-liners laced with satire to target the BJP in recent months.

The new Congress chief’s attack came after the BJP targeted him for watching the film Star Wars on the day election results for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh were announced and his party lost the elections.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gandhi on Saturday once again offered prayers at the historic Somnath Temple.

He was accorded a warm welcome by Congress workers as he reached the temple. He along with Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot and Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki performed puja at the temple.