ED sends 7th summons to Kejriwal in excise case

AAP knows Kejriwal will be arrested, trying to get false sympathy, says BJP;

February 23, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during an all-party meeting in New Delhi on February 22, 2024 regarding One Time Settlement Scheme to provide relief to the public from increased water bills. Photo: X/@AamAadmiParty via ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during an all-party meeting in New Delhi on February 22, 2024 regarding One Time Settlement Scheme to provide relief to the public from increased water bills. Photo: X/@AamAadmiParty via ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent the seventh summons to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal to appear before the investigating team on February 26 for recording his statement in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The agency has already approached a special court with a complaint against Mr. Kejriwal, as he did not comply with the previous summonses. The AAP alleged that the “illegal” summons was an act of revenge following the BJP’s defeat in Chandigarh mayoral election. The party said the Supreme Court saved democracy in Chandigarh, and as a result, the “BJP-led ED” has sent the summons again.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Mr. Kejriwal’s role in alleged scam is “crucial”.

Delhi Minister Atishi Singh addresses a press conference in New Delhi on February 22, 2024.

Delhi Minister Atishi Singh addresses a press conference in New Delhi on February 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Atishi said, “As you all know, as the INDIA bloc talks for Delhi have almost reached a conclusion, AAP leaders have got a message that if the AAP does not leave the alliance, then Kejriwal will get a notice from the CBI either on Saturday or Monday and he will be arrested jointly by ED and CBI in the next three to four days.”

She said that BJP thinks that by these kinds of threats they can scare the AAP, then the saffron was committing a big mistake and the AAP is not scared of jail. “Even if you put every leader of AAP in jail, then AAP volunteers will emerge as new leaders and protect the country’s Constitution and democracy,” she said.

Mr. Sachdeva said that the AAP government in Delhi and his ministers have looted Delhi and the people of Delhi understand it. “Therefore, the residents of Delhi have decided to give all seven seats of Delhi to the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and make Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time,” he said.

He claimed that the AAP has already guessed that Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest is certain and that is why Ms. Atishi is trying to obtain false sympathy by questioning the strategy of investigative agencies in advance. “The Congress and the AAP are involved in this mess of determining how many seats each is losing in Delhi. Today, leaders and workers of both parties are not with each other, and both have lost public trust, so this coalition will not affect the people of Delhi,” he said.

Delhi / politics

