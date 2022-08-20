If a judge clears 50 cases, 100 more are filed: Kiren Rijiju on pendency of court cases

Addressing a seminar on the functioning of the Armed Forces Tribunal in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju said the government is tapping technology to reduce pendency in courts.

PTI New Delhi
August 20, 2022 13:42 IST

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju. File | Photo Credit: PTI

With the number of pending cases nearing the five-crore mark, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on August 20 said if a judge disposes of 50 cases, 100 new litigations are filed as people are more aware now and approach courts to settle disputes.

Explained | The clogged state of the Indian judiciary 

Responding to a question during Parliament's Monsoon session, the Law Minister had said that more than 4.83 crore cases are pending in courts across the country.

While more than four crore cases are pending in lower courts, the Supreme Court is burdened with a pendency of more than 72,000 cases.

The Minister said the proposed law on mediation will also help bring down the number of litigations in courts with a renewed focus on alternate dispute resolution mechanism.

Data | Justice delayed: 1 crore cases pending for over 5 years, 76% prisoners are undertrials

Mr. Rijiju also felt that there should be "no comparison" between pendency of cases in India and other countries as "we have a different set of problems".

He said there are some countries that do not even have a population of five crore when the number of pending cases in India is nearing the five-crore mark. He assured the Law Ministry is willing to offer any help to the Armed Forces Tribunal in quick delivery of justice.

