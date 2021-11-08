IEDs recovered in Manipur

Personnel of 43 Assam Rifles deployed along the Indo-Myanmar border recovered a huge number of explosives and explosive-making tools during a routine patrolling

Personnel of 43 Assam Rifles deployed along the Indo-Myanmar border recovered a huge number of explosives and explosive-making tools during a routine patrolling on Monday morning, official sources said.

There were over 282 locally-made IEDs (improvised explosive devices) and other bomb-making implements.

The personnel saw two foreign bikes approaching Moreh, Manipur’s border town, and on seeing them, the bike riders dumped three bags and fled towards Myanmar.

Assam Rifles sources said the IEDs could be for attacking security personnel ahead of the Assembly polls in the State early next year.

It may also be for attacking the junta members of Myanmar, reports stated.

The seized materials were handed over to the Moreh police station. Police sources said there were 197 IEDs, each weighing 500 gram, and 33 IEDs, each weighing three kilogram.