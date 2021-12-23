IED recovered in Pulwama, destroyed

Security forces on December 23 recovered and destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Acting on a specific intelligence input that terrorists have planted an IED on the Newa-Srinagar road in Wanpora area of the south Kashmir district, a search operation was launched by the security forces, a police official said.

During the searches, the IED was found planted on the roadside, he said.

The IED weighed approx 5 kg and was assembled in a container, the official said.

He said a bomb disposal team of police and army destroyed the IED on the spot through a controlled detonation.

A case has been registered and investigation taken up, the official said, adding, with the timely action, a “major tragedy has been averted”.