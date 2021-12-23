National

IED recovered in Pulwama, destroyed

Security forces on December 23 recovered and destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Acting on a specific intelligence input that terrorists have planted an IED on the Newa-Srinagar road in Wanpora area of the south Kashmir district, a search operation was launched by the security forces, a police official said.

During the searches, the IED was found planted on the roadside, he said.

The IED weighed approx 5 kg and was assembled in a container, the official said.

He said a bomb disposal team of police and army destroyed the IED on the spot through a controlled detonation.

A case has been registered and investigation taken up, the official said, adding, with the timely action, a “major tragedy has been averted”.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2021 1:51:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/ied-recovered-in-pulwama-destroyed/article38019173.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY