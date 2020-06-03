IED expert among three Jaish militants killed in Pulwama

Srinagar

03 June 2020 10:18 IST

‘He was the mastermind of the recent foiled car bomb attack’

Three Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants, including improvised explosive device (IED) expert and mastermind of the recent foiled car bomb attack, were killed in an operation by the security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

“Among the slain trio, one was a top commander of Jaish and his killing is a big success. He was an IED expert of the outfit and participated in the Afghan war. He was also the mastermind of the foiled car bomb attack in Pulwama on May 28”, said Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

Also Read Car used in foiled Pulwama attack was owned by Hizb militant: police Advertising Advertising

The police identified the Jaish commander as Abdul Rehman alias Fouji Bhai, a resident of Multan Pakistan.

The IGP said, “Rehman has been active in Kashmir since 2017. An ongoing investigation indicates that the foreign terrorist was the mastermind of the recently averted car bomb attack in Pulwama in addition to two other terrorists of JeM. However, the identification of two other killed terrorists is being ascertained”.

Over 40 kg explosives hidden in a car were defused in Pulwama, averting a 2019 Pulwama-like attack that left 40 CRPF jawans dead. “The trio was trapped in Pulwama’s Kangan area by a joint team of the police, the Army and the CRPF”, the police said.

Mr. Kumar said the police have called some people to identify the two other slain militants. “If they turn out to be locals, their parents will be allowed to participate in the burial at Baramulla district of north Kashmir”.

However, the IGP said, two more Jaish militants and IED experts, identified as Waleed Bhai and Lamboo Bhai, both foreigners, were still active in the area. “We have also identified Jaish chief Abdullah Rashid Gazi, who operates in Khrew area of Pulwama district and is hiding in the woods”, he added.

The security forces killed 75 militants, majority of them top commanders, this year in J&K.