Militants trigger IED blast to target CRPF vehicle in Anantnag, no casualty

A CRPF vehicle on patrol n Anantnag. File photo | Photo Credit: Nissar Bhat
PTI Srinagar 16 February 2021 13:08 IST
Updated: 16 February 2021 13:08 IST

The blast damaged a few civilian vehicles, but there was no loss of life reported so far

Militants triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) to target a security forces vehicle in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, but there was no loss of life, police said.

Militants targeted a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker vehicle in Pazalpora area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, a police officer said.

He said the blast damaged a few civilian vehicles, but there was no loss of life reported.

The security forces fired a few shots in the air after the blast, the official said, adding that the area was cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers.

