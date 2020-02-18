IDSA renamed as Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses

The government has decided to rename well-known think tank The Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA) as ‘Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses’.

“The decision has been taken to honour the commitment and legacy of the late Manohar Parrikar. It will align the vision and aspiration of the premier defence institute with the contribution of the former Defence Minister and Padma Bhushan awardee,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Defence Minister chairs the Executive committee of the lnstitute’s society.

The late Parrikar was Defence Minister from November 9, 2014, to March 14, 2017, and initiated several reforms in the Ministry and also oversaw responses to terror attacks in Pathankot and Uri.

“His biggest contribution was towards the implementation of the long-standing One Rank One Pension (OROP) demand for the Armed Forces,” the statement said, adding that he initiated major military reforms with the objective of having better teeth-to-tail ratio by setting up an expert committee under Lt. Gen. (Retd) D.B. Shekatkar for enhancing combat capability and rebalancing defence expenditure.

IDSA, an autonomous body under Ministry of Defence, was established as a registered society in New Delhi in 1965, dedicated to objective research and policy relevant studies on all aspects of defence and security.