Identify areas prone to atrocities against Dalits, Home Ministry tells States

‘Expedite probe into cases, deploy manpower to protect SC/STs’

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has in an advisory to the States/Union Territories called for identifying areas prone to atrocities against Dalits and for deploying adequate manpower/infrastructure to protect the life and property of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Expressing serious concern over crimes against the oppressed sections, particularly Dalits, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has in an advisory to the States/Union Territories called for identifying areas prone to atrocities against Dalits and for deploying adequate manpower/infrastructure to protect the life and property of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes.

Where no progress was seen in the investigation of cases registered under the SCs and STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, for more than 60 days, special officers in the rank of a Deputy Superintendent of Police should be appointed to expedite the probe. There should be no delay in registration of First Information Report (FIR) in such cases, it said.

Emphasising the need for vigorous enforcement of the statutory provisions and laws relating to offences against SC/ STs, the Ministry said the administration and the police should play a more proactive role in detection and investigation of crimes to ensure there was no under-reporting.

While the government must ensure proper enforcement of law and conviction in crimes committed against the SCs/STs, enforcement agencies should be instructed in unambiguous terms that enforcement of the rights of the "weak and vulnerable sections" should not be downplayed.

The advisory said under the 2018 amendment to the Act, a clause was introduced wherein investigating agencies need not conduct preliminary enquiry before registering an FIR or seek approval of any authority to arrest an accused involved in the case.

‘Ensure follow-up’

The Union Ministry said police officers should be directed to apply the appropriate sections of law as per the statements of the victims under the Act and no dilution should be allowed which may help the perpetrators of crime against the SC/STs. Response mechanisms should be set up to promptly deal with incidents of crime against the vulnerable, oppressed and deprived sections of society.

Asking the authorities concerned to ensure proper follow-up of cases of atrocities against Dalits and act on reports received from various sources, including the National Commission for SC/STs, the MHA called for ensuring proper supervision at the appropriate level from the recording of the FIR till the disposal of the case.

Any delay in trial of cases should be reviewed in the monthly meetings of monitoring committees comprising the District Judge, Collectors, Superintendents of Police and public prosecutors of the district. “The district SPs must ensure timely attendance and protection of all prosecution witnesses, including police officers and official witnesses, for speedy trial of such cases in the trial courts,” the advisory said.