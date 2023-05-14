May 14, 2023 04:29 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will announce class 10 and 12 results at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14, board secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Saturday.

“The results will be announced on May 14 at 3 pm,” said Mr. Arathoon.

The CISCE conducted class 10 (ICSE) and class 12 (ISC) exams in February/March.

How to access ICSE, ISC class 10 and 12 exam results

The results for class 10 (ICSE) and class 12 (ISC) exams will be available on the CAREERS portal and the website of the CISCE.

The CISCE Class 10th and 12th results when declared can be checked by all the appeared candidates on the official site of CISCE at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

Candidates can access the results by visiting the CISCE website https://cisce.org or https://results.cisce.org.

On the website, students can select either the ICSE or ISC from the Course option.

To view the result, enter the unique ID, index number, and CAPTCHA.

