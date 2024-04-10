GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ICMR trial run: Mid-surgery tissue sample transport for advanced pathological testing

The trial run is part of a study undertaken for the first time through the collaborative efforts of ICMR, KMC, Manipal, and Dr. TMA PAI Rotary Hospital, Karkala

April 10, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
The Indian Council of Medical Reserach (ICMR) in New Delhi. File.

The Indian Council of Medical Reserach (ICMR) in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

As part of a trial run by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), onco-pathological tissue samples were transported mid-surgery by drones under the i-Drone initiative.

Tissue samples were transported mid-surgery from a peripheral hospital for an advanced pathological testing at a tertiary setting for deciding if the resected tissue is cancerous or not.

ICMR conducts successful trial run of blood bag delivery under iDrone initiative

The use of drones reduced the time required to transport the sample across 37 kilometres from 60 minutes to 16. Upon arrival, the sample was analysed, and the report was electronically conveyed back to the peripheral hospital. Subsequently, the surgeon proceeded with the surgery based on the received report. During the testing phase, researchers have uncovered various technical and operational challenges faced by communities in delivering timely biospecimens.

“This innovative approach when applied on a larger scale would enable faster decisions during surgery and improved access to high level health care for patients in peripheral hospitals,’’ a senior Health Ministry official said while providing details regarding the exercise.

He added that the trial run is part of a study undertaken for the first time through the collaborative efforts of ICMR, Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal, and Dr. TMA PAI Rotary Hospital, Karkala.

“The inaugural trial flight carried the palpable mass sample of right iliac fossa from Dr. TMA PAI Rotary Hospital to KMC in visual line of sight,’’ the Council said.

The Union Health Ministry said that drones play a crucial role in agriculture, defence, disaster relief, and healthcare, especially during emergency situations by enabling rapid delivery of vaccines, medications, and vital supplies to remote and inaccessible areas.

This study aims to evaluate the potential use of aerial transportation systems (drones), to transport items such as pathology samples from secondary healthcare facilities to tertiary-level hospitals.

“Transporting samples for intraoperative decision-making in remote areas hasn’t been extensively explored or documented within the Indian context due to limited data on feasibility, utility, and cost-effectiveness,’’ Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services, said.

The Council has been using drones for healthcare purposes and conducting the delivery of medical supplies, vaccines, and medicines in remote areas of Himachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland, and blood bag delivery in Delhi National Capital Region under its i-DRONE initiative.

Related Topics

medical research / medical service

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.