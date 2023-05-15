ICMR to help AYUSH researchers with capacity building, access to instruments and knowledge database

May 15, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The National Institute of Epidemiology, a premier institute of Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), will train Ayush researchers in the fundamentals of basic research, under the Union government’s latest integrative healthcare initiative.

The initiative requires ICMR to lead research building capacity among Ayush researchers by offering basic training, sharing access to advanced instrumentation systems, and creating a joint database with access to researchers from all therapies.

“ICMR will now lead the research capacity building programme for Ayush researchers while extending online basic research course for all researchers, faculties, and post-graduate scholars of Ayush,” explained a senior Health Ministry official.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is part of an initiative which was announced under the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between Ministry of Ayush and ICMR, Health Ministry recently.

As per the MoA, a copy of which is available with The Hindu, basic research training including capacity development in clinical and epidemiological research will be made available for Ayush researchers in a phased manner through identified ICMR institutes.

ICMR is the apex body in India for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research, and is one of the oldest and largest medical research bodies in the world.

Access to facilities

The agreement specifies that scholars, trainees, researchers and faculties of each party will have access to advanced instrumentation systems and other infrastructural facilities as per the prevailing rules and regulations of that project.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, speaking about the initiative, had noted that this MoA will now allow establishment of Ayush-ICMR centres for advanced research in integrative health at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with co-funding.

It will also create a joint working group between Ayush and ICMR, which will meet quarterly for exploring areas of collaboration and work on deliverables.

Giving details about funding for the initiative, a senior official said that ICMR is to use funds under the Centre for Advanced Research head for funding the Ayush-ICMR centres for integrative health at all AIIMS.

“The data arising out of this agreement is to be shared by both parties and each party reserves the right for reasons of national security, national interest, public order or public health to suspend temporarily, either in whole or in part, the implementation of this MoA,” he explained.

Meanwhile, under the programme Ayush-ICMR are to design and conduct conferences etc. jointly with active participation of researchers interested in the field of integrative healthcare.

ADVERTISEMENT