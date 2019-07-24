ICMR launches forum to improve data collection and use

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s National Institute for Medical Statistics (ICMR-NIMS), in partnership with Population Council, launched the National Data Quality Forum (NDQF) here on Wednesday.

NDQF will integrate learnings from scientific and evidence-based initiatives and guide actions through periodic workshops and conferences. Its activities will help establish protocols and good practices of data collection, storage, use and dissemination that can be applied to health and demographic data, as well as replicated across industries and sectors noted a release issued by ICMR.

The launch was attended by representatives from the government, academic institutions, technology and developmental partners working towards strengthening the data ecosystem in the country.