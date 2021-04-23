ICMR gets nod for drone trials for delivering vaccines

Drones in the country are allowed to be used within the visual range, and agencies have to seek special permission from the Civil Aviation Ministry for conducting trials beyond the visual line of sight. File Photo.

NEW DELHI

23 April 2021 02:00 IST

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have granted permission to the Indian Council of Medical Research to conduct trials for delivery of COVID-19 vaccines using drones.

The ICMR will conduct the feasibility study in collaboration with IIT Kanpur for which permission has been granted for one year.

Drones in the country are allowed to be used within the visual range, and agencies have to seek special permission from the Civil Aviation Ministry for conducting trials beyond the visual line of sight.

Advertising

Advertising