National

ICMR gets nod for drone trials for delivering vaccines

Drones in the country are allowed to be used within the visual range, and agencies have to seek special permission from the Civil Aviation Ministry for conducting trials beyond the visual line of sight. File Photo.  

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have granted permission to the Indian Council of Medical Research to conduct trials for delivery of COVID-19 vaccines using drones.

The ICMR will conduct the feasibility study in collaboration with IIT Kanpur for which permission has been granted for one year.

Drones in the country are allowed to be used within the visual range, and agencies have to seek special permission from the Civil Aviation Ministry for conducting trials beyond the visual line of sight.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2021 2:20:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/icmr-gets-nod-for-drone-trials-for-delivering-vaccines/article34388773.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY