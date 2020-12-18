ICMR chief admitted to AIIMS after testing positive for COVID-19

Balram Bhargava, the Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the COVID-19 centre at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

“Dr. Bhargava was admitted here three days ago. He has mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is doing well,” said a senior health official.

Meanwhile, as per the data released by the Health Ministry on Friday, Kerala reported 4,969 new infections in the past 24 hours, the highest in the country, followed by West Bengal (2,245) and Chhattisgarh (1,584).

India also reported 338 fatalities in the past 24 hours, with 10 States/UTs accounting for 75.15% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the highest number of casualties (65), followed by West Bengal (44) and Delhi (35).

Kerala also reported the highest number of single day recoveries at 4,970, followed by Maharashtra (4,358) and West Bengal (2,747).