ICMR approves Meril’s self-use Rapid Antigen test kit for COVID-19

Mumbai:

10 June 2021 11:35 IST

The test kit is priced at ₹250 and will be made available as a single-pack, with additional purchase options including a pack of 3, 5 and 25 tests.

Meril Diagnostics from Gujarat has announced that its self-use Rapid Antigen Test kit for COVID-19, CoviFind, has received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“This indigenously researched and developed test kit can detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus reliably in infectious individuals and can therefore be used for testing symptomatic individuals and immediate contacts of confirmed coronavirus cases as specified by the recent ICMR guidelines,” the company said in a statement.

“The CoviFind test for at-home self-testing is highly effective in individuals with mid to high viral load, especially in detecting infection in the case of individuals more likely to transmit the disease to others,” the statement added.

The test also delivers results swiftly, providing results in 15 minutes, it said.

The test kit does not have any specific storage or refrigeration requirements, thus driving ease and convenience in distribution, it added.

Each test kit is equipped with testing materials including a test device, one sterile nasal swab and a pre-filled buffer tube with a cap.

No additional instrumentation is necessary. The kit will also contain an Instructions for Use (IFU) leaflet, detailing step-by-step procedure on administration, handling and post-use disposal of the test kit, along with a disposable bag.

The self-use test is to be used alongside the company’s official home testing mobile application, ‘CoviFind App,’ which will be available to download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store once the product hits the market.

The test kit will be available in two weeks at retail pharmacies, e-pharmacies and through e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart, with the company trying to expedite the process, it said.

It will also run a dedicated website for direct orders of the test kit by individuals and institutions.

“By making reliable rapid antigen testing available to all through a convenient format, Meril’s CoviFind test kit will facilitate early detection, isolation, treatment and contact tracing,” said Sanjeev Bhatt, senior vice-president, Corporate Strategy, Meril Diagnostics.

“This will limit the spread of infections, contributing to the nation’s ongoing efforts to quell the second wave of the pandemic. We are committed to producing our indigenously developed self-use test in high volumes to support India’s testing needs,” he added.