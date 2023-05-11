ADVERTISEMENT

ICMR and AYUSH to work together to boost Ayurveda’s identity based on scientific evidence: Health Minister

May 11, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Memorandum of Agreement signed to enhance collaboration and cooperation in health research in the field of Integrated Medicine

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan

Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister for AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal witness the signing of the MoU between ICMR and the Ministry of Ayush, in New Delhi on May 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) under the Health Ministry and Ministry of AYUSH signed on May 11 a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to enhance collaboration and cooperation in health research in the field of Integrated Medicine.

This move will help Ayush departments in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) evolve into departments of Integrated Medicine across the entire AIIMS infrastructure in India, said member (Health), NITI Aayog, V.K. Paul.

Integrative Health Research is a transdisciplinary, holistic approach to investigate the benefits of co-administering the conventional (modern systems of medicine) and non-conventional (traditional/complementary/alternative) medical practices to identify the comprehensive healthcare practices to an individual and the community.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya explained that the collaboration would promote high impact integrative research to generate evidence in priority areas of national importance in healthcare utilising modern scientific methods.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Joint efforts will be in place to conduct high-quality clinical trials on identified areas/disease conditions of national importance with promising integrative therapies to generate evidence for wider acceptance,” said the Minister adding that this would also help Ayurveda to boost and further build its identity on the basis of scientific evidence and moving towards offering patients the benefit of integrated medicine in India.

Joint working group to be created

The MoA will also explore the areas of convergence and synergy between the two organisations for integrative health research and strengthening research capacity. It will also look into efforts to conduct high-quality clinical trials jointly on identified areas/disease conditions of national importance with promising therapies of Ayush system to generate evidence for wider acceptance.

 “A joint working group shall be created between the Ministry of AYUSH and ICMR which will meet quarterly for exploring further areas of collaboration and work on deliverables. Both institutions shall formulate and implement joint research projects and programmes and allow joint supervision of the said activities as well as design and conduct conferences, workshops, seminars jointly with active participation of researchers interested in the field of Integrative Healthcare,’’ said the Health Ministry.

According to the Ministry, in addition, as part of the collaboration, scholars/trainees/researchers/faculties of the organisations will have access to advanced instrumentation systems, and other infrastructural facilities as per the prevailing rules and regulation of the organisations for the duration of the visit/joint research project/programme. “Both shall work towards developing/renewing mutual cooperation for facilitating scientific validation and providing evidence for AYUSH systems by other countries,’’ said the Ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US