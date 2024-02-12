ADVERTISEMENT

ICJ judge Hilary Charlesworth joins CJI Chandrachud on Supreme Court Bench

February 12, 2024 11:45 am | Updated 12:10 pm IST - New Delhi

Ms. Charlesworth, an Australian international lawyer who has been a judge of the ICJ since 5 November 2021, is in India at present

PTI

**GRAB VIA PTI VIDEO** New Delhi: International Court of Justice judge Hilary Charlesworth speaks during the Foundation Day lecture, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Judge of the International Court of Justice Hilary Charlesworth on Monday, February 12, 2024, sat on the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and witnessed judicial proceedings.

"I have great pleasure in welcoming ICJ judge Hilary Chalesworth among us. She has taught earlier at the Mayo College here. She is a distinguished jurist," the CJI said, calling Ms. Charlesworth a friend of India.

"We all welcome her Ladyship to the court," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Charlesworth, an Australian international lawyer who has been a judge of the ICJ since 5 November 2021, is in India at present. On Saturday, she delivered the second annual lecture on 'The International Court of Justice: A legal forum in a political environment' on the Supreme Court premises.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

judge

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US