GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ICJ judge Hilary Charlesworth joins CJI Chandrachud on Supreme Court Bench

Ms. Charlesworth, an Australian international lawyer who has been a judge of the ICJ since 5 November 2021, is in India at present

February 12, 2024 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
**GRAB VIA PTI VIDEO** New Delhi: International Court of Justice judge Hilary Charlesworth speaks during the Foundation Day lecture, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

**GRAB VIA PTI VIDEO** New Delhi: International Court of Justice judge Hilary Charlesworth speaks during the Foundation Day lecture, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Judge of the International Court of Justice Hilary Charlesworth on Monday, February 12, 2024, sat on the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and witnessed judicial proceedings.

"I have great pleasure in welcoming ICJ judge Hilary Chalesworth among us. She has taught earlier at the Mayo College here. She is a distinguished jurist," the CJI said, calling Ms. Charlesworth a friend of India.

"We all welcome her Ladyship to the court," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said.

Ms. Charlesworth, an Australian international lawyer who has been a judge of the ICJ since 5 November 2021, is in India at present. On Saturday, she delivered the second annual lecture on 'The International Court of Justice: A legal forum in a political environment' on the Supreme Court premises.

Related Topics

judge

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.