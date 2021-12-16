ICICI Lombard settles claim of late Lt. Col. Singh

MUMBAI:

16 December 2021 03:33 IST

He was among the 11 defence service personnel killed in the Mi-17 V5 helicopter crash

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited said it had settled the insurance claims of helicopter crash victim Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh in a day.

He was among the 11 defence service personnel killed in the Mi-17 V5 helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021.

Advertising

Advertising

“The Lt. Colonel Harjinder Singh, had a policy with ICICI Lombard, worth ₹1 crore. As soon as the ICICI Lombard team received an intimation about the policy, the claim was settled on the same day considering the sensitive nature of the situation,” the insurance company said in a statement.

“The diagnosis of the claim was due to Air accident of Army Helicopter,” it added.