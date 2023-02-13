ICHR not rewriting history, but filling gaps: Education Minister

February 13, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - New Delhi:

The Indian Council of Historical Research has no plans of “rewriting” history but is filling “gaps” by incorporating all major personalities and events which are not part of history books, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

“The ICHR has not launched any project to rewrite Indian history. The government has no intention to rewrite history. But if you ask me, if the ICHR has taken any project on history, with due respect, I would like to inform this House that, yes it has taken,” Mr. Pradhan told the Lok Sabha during Question Hour.

“We are expanding history and filling gaps by incorporating major historical events, personalities and incidents”, he said.

Citing examples, the Union Minister pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently gone to Mangarh Dham, where in 1913, the British massacred 1,500 tribals for their rebellion under the leadership of Govind Guru.

He said the Modi government has also decided to observe ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ in the memory of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh (sons of Guru Gobind Sahib) who were martyred in the 17th century.

Mr. Pradhan further questioned as to whether the country needs to know about Telugu revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju and Odisha’s Baxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhara Mohapatra, who had fought against the British government.

“All these are not part of current Indian history books”.

He further said that India was under foreign rule for about 1,100-1,200 years and if “we analyse that period then be it south or north, east or west, there were many civilisations that worked for the glory, respect and upliftment of culture”.

“All these should come in the pages of history. The ICHR is filling such gaps. We are not rewriting history. We are expanding history, drawing a simple line. This much working we are doing, the ICHR is doing,” he said.

India is a country of many cultures. “I would like to give an example about the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, which was held about two months ago in Varanasi. The oldest language of the world is Tamil. This is our view. India is a country which respect all languages, all cultures and all faiths. This is what the Central government believes. There is no need to create a debate over it”.