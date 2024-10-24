ICCR organises conference on Pali as classical language in Colombo

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on Thursday held a conference of Buddhist monks and scholars in Colombo on bequeathing Pali the status of a classical language by the Indian government.

Buddhist scholars and the monastic community from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh participated in the conference.

The scholars underlined the significance of Pali in preserving the “Dhamma” and propagating Buddhist practices. They commended the Indian government’s decision to confer classical language status on Pali.

The scholars welcomed it as a reflection of India’s deep commitment to preserving and propagating Buddhist heritage and culture, according to officials in the ICCR.

Thanking the participants on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government’s decision of conferring classical language status on Pali has ignited a spirit of joy among believers of Buddhism.

The government had on October 3 approved classical language status for Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Pali, and Prakrit.

Pali is widely studied because it is the language of the Buddhist Pali Canon or Tipiṭaka as well as the sacred language of Theravāda Buddhism.

Pali is studied mainly to gain access to Buddhist scriptures, and is frequently chanted in a ritual context. The great centres of Pali learning remain in Sri Lanka and other Southeast Asian nations like Myanmar, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia.

