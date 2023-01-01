ICCR felicitates foreign artistes of Indian classical music and dance

January 01, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - New Delhi

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on Sunday felicitated foreign artistes of Indian dance and music from several countries such as Iran and Malaysia, who were selected through a first-of-its-kind talent recognition initiative.

These artistes, selected from eight to 10 countries, will also perform at the upcoming ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’ event which will be organised this month in Indore, ICCR president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said. On Sunday, in association with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), ICCR felicitated these artistes at ‘Pratibha Sangam’ event in New Delhi.

Mr. Sahasrabuddhe said, this is a first-of-its-kind initiative in which foreign-based artistes of Indian dance and music were recognised and awarded. Several artistes at the event performed various forms of Indian classical dance such as Odissi and Kathak.