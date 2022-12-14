ICAO says did not audit any airline in the wake of SpiceJet claim

December 14, 2022 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The UN’s aviation safety and policy coordinator, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), has clarified that its Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme team did ‘not audit or inspect’ any airline during its visit to India last month. The ICAO clarification assumes significance as it comes in the wake of low-cost carrier SpiceJet’s claim on December 5 that a “comprehensive audit by ICAO firmly establishes SpiceJet’s credentials as a safe airline”.

The ICAO team visited India between November 9-16 to examine the safety oversight of the aviation regulator, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and review the progress in addressing the findings of an audit conducted in 2018. As part of this mission, it had visited multiple operators, ICAO’s Communications Officer William Raillant-Clark posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

“ICAO wishes to clarify that visits to these operators are not an audit or inspection at all,” he tweeted.

SpiceJet had issued a regulatory filing to the exchanges on December 5, in which it claimed that “SpiceJet was the only scheduled Indian airline to be audited by ICAO”.

“The ICAO audit is the benchmark of safety. We are proud that our safety culture, systems, processes and operations have been found to be in order and at par with the global best practices and safety standards,” the airline’s Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh was quoted as having said.