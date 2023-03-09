IBSA can play prominent role in reforming digital governance

March 09, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - GENEVA

India, Brazil, and South Africa, which have together formed the tripartite IBSA Forum, may play a prominent role in the process of reforming digital governance, at a time when digital geopolitical tensions are showing no signs of easing, according to the Geneva-based DiploFoundation.

“The first tangible results from IBSA’s digital momentum could be expected during India’s G-20 presidency, which, among others, will promote ‘a new gold standard for data’,” says its report, adding that the IBSA countries are strong supporters of multilateral and multi-stakeholder approaches.

Observing that digitalisation is driving growth in the IBSA economies, the Foundation says that India is the leader among them, with a “vibrant digital economy”.

“But digitalisation also tends to exacerbate major societal tensions that these countries face, including the digital divide, and the need to have digital governance that will reflect local cultural, political, and economic specificities,” says the report.

Digital inclusion

“The three countries have spearheaded digital inclusion by prioritising affordable access to citizens, by supporting training for digital skills, and by a legal framework for the growth of small digital enterprises. For example, India’s Aadhaar biometric ID system is seen by many as a leading digital identity initiative, inspiring similar systems in other countries,” the report adds.

On the issue of data and sustainable development, the Foundation says that India’s G-20 presidency aims for strategic leadership with practical initiatives such as a self-evaluation of nations’ data governance architecture; modernisation of national data systems to regularly incorporate citizen voices and preferences; and transparency principles for governing data.

“With a big population, IBSA countries also see data as a national resource. The Indian G-20 presidency’s calls for ‘a new gold standard for data’ can help reconcile the competing issues around free flow of data and data sovereignty,” the DiploFoundation report says.

Geopolitical tensions

Going by the report, digital geopolitics this year will be centred around the issues pertaining to the protection of submarine cables and satellites, production of semiconductors, and the free flow of data. Jovan Kurbalija, executive director of DiploFoundation, recently interacted with an Indian delegation on such issues during a visit organised by the Swiss Embassy in India in collaboration with Presence Switzerland.

The report states that from submarine cables to satellites, digital geopolitical tensions remain stressed in 2023, especially between the United States and China. It lists three main areas of tension: interplay between digital interdependence and sovereignty; infrastructure geopolitics; and data flows in emerging geopolitics. “Full sovereignty will be much harder to achieve in the digital world... because of how the internet works and how powerful tech companies are,” it says.

As assessed by the organisation, submarine cables are the most vulnerable part of the global digital infrastructure. “...there are over 500 submarine cables, totalling approximately 1.3 million kilometres in length. It’s hard to physically protect such a large network of submarine cables, especially from new high-tech submarines that are run by naval powers,” it notes.

Sovereignty vs integration

On the satellite front, DiploFoundation highlighted issues linked to frequency interferences, satellite collisions, cyber-resilience and security of space services, space debris, exploration of space resources, and increasing competition between countries and also among private actors.

Noting that semiconductors are at the centre of the geopolitical battle between the United States and China, DiploFoundation observes that the U.S., Europe, and India have started developing their own semiconductor industries to “avoid future vulnerabilities”.

“Many countries will have to balance data sovereignty and integration in the global economy. The more data they keep within national borders, the less they can benefit from the international digital economy and growth. Free flow of data will be essential for small and export-oriented economies,” it adds.