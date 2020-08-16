IB team mandated by PM to fast track Naga peace process, says NSCN(IM)

New Delhi

16 August 2020 22:18 IST

The contents were released for the first time by the group last week.

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland-IM (NSCN-IM) said on Sunday after Naga interlocutor R.N Ravi created an imbroglio in the peace talk process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mandated a team of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials to fast track the communication and clear the pending issues.

Also read: The Hindu Explains | What has made the Naga peace process wobble?

The group also released a copy of the original 2015 framework agreement which stated that the Centre had agreed on “sharing the sovereign power” and provided for an “enduring inclusive new relationship of peaceful co-existence of the two entities”.

Advertising

Advertising

The contents were released for the first time by the group last week.

Mr. Ravi did not respond to requests for a comment.

Also read: Naga peace talks hit bump over Governor’s letter

The Isaak Muivah faction of the NSCN-IM, one of the largest Naga groups, signed a framework agreement in the presence of Prime Minister on August 3, 2015 to end the decades-old Naga issue. Mr. Ravi had signed the agreement on behalf of the Centre. After five years, the NSCN is demanding the removal of Mr. Ravi accusing him of “highhandedness” and tweaking the agreement to mislead the other Naga groups. Mr. Ravi was also appointed as Nagaland Governor last year.

NSCN-IM chief Thuingaleng Muivah had said on Friday that the Centre recognised the sovereignty of the Nagas when it signed the 2015 agreement and that the Nagas will co-exist but not merge with India.

NSCN-IM statement on Sunday said, “NSCN has been talking to Ravi as Interlocutor and not as Governor. But since Ravi created imbroglio in the talk process, the PM give mandate to continue the talk to a team of IB as a Fast Track Channel for communication and clear the pending points in the competency. Once everything is clear the agreement will be at political level of the Prime Minister.”

In November 2017, Mr. Ravi included more Naga groups within the fold of the talks and signed a preamble with the seven Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs). The NNPGs back Mr. Ravi and have demanded that the final peace pact be signed soon.

NSCN-IM has been fighting for ‘Greater Nagaland’ or Nagalim — it wants to extend Nagaland’s borders by including Naga-dominated areas in neighbouring Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. The proposition has been opposed by the other States with Centre assuring that territorial boundaries of other States will not be disturbed.