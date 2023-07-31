HamberMenu
I&B secretary Apurva Chandra takes additional charge of Telecom Department

Former Telecom secretary K. Rajaraman will head the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA)

July 31, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Apurva Chandra. File.

Apurva Chandra. File. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Apurva Chandra has been given additional charge of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet said in an memorandum on Monday.

K. Rajaraman, hitherto the Telecom secretary, has been tapped to head the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), a regulator for IFSCs such as the one in GIFT city, Gujarat; the sole one in existence as of now.

The appointment will stand until a permanent successor to Mr. Rajaraman is named. Mr. Rajaraman took charge as Telecom secretary in October 2021, and is an IAS officer from the 1989 batch in the Tamil Nadu cadre. 

Mr. Chandra has been I&B secretary since August 2021, before which he was with the Ministries of Labour, Employment and Defence. 

