I&B Ministry withdraws order linking salary clearance to completion of iGOT online training programme

Published - November 21, 2024 03:17 am IST - NEW DELHI

iGOT is an online learning platform that provides training to government employees in India and the order was issued on Monday

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Union Ministry withdraws salary clearance tied to iGOT courses, cancelling previous order for government employees’ training certification. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry has withdrawn its office memorandum linking the clearance of salary to the mandatory completion of Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT) courses. The order was issued on Monday (November 18, 2024), and it now stands cancelled.

In its office memorandum dated November 18, the Ministry had asked all its Accounts Officers to “clear the salary bills of only those officials who have been certified regarding their training of mandatory iGOT courses”.

“In other cases, where certificates are not provided, salary bills may be kept on hold till further orders,” it stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently launched the 2024 National Learning Week, aimed at developing the skills of civil servants in India. iGOT is an online learning platform that provides training to government employees in India. The platform is part of the Digital India stack and is being developed to enable learning anytime, anywhere, and on any device.

