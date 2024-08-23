I&B Ministry to support finalists of audio-visual contest

The Union government will promote World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) finalists of ‘Create in India Challenge-Season 1’ in the areas of animation, filmmaking, gaming, music, and visual arts, on global platforms, said the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Friday, August 23, 2024.

The Ministry said it would give opportunities to all the finalists in the 25 events being organised this season to come together on the main WAVES platform and showcase their best. They will be able to participate in some of the biggest relevant platforms across the world.

“For instance, the winner in the animation filmmaking will be handheld to complete their project by tying up with some of the biggest production houses. Their final project will then be supported by the Ministry of I&B and taken to renowned festivals like Annecy animation film festival etc. The winners of the anime contest will be supported to participate in the biggest anime event in Japan,” it said.

The challenges are being organised in the run-up to the main event and are aimed at engaging the entire creator’s community in the country over the next few months.

Battle of the Bands

Prasar Bharati is also hosting “The Battle of the Bands and The Symphony of India” challenge. “The Battle of the Bands, in particular, provides a platform for bands to experiment with combining modern music and traditional folk pieces. This innovative approach has the potential to attract a wider audience and introduce new generations to the beauty and diversity of India’s musical traditions,” said the Ministry.

The Symphony of India competition will focus on skills of soloists and ensembles specialising in traditional Indian classical music, while the Animation Filmmakers competition aims to promote India’s animation industry by providing a platform for aspiring filmmakers to showcase their talent, connect with industry leaders, and develop their skills.

Online selection

Organised by Dancing Atoms, a Los Angeles (US)-based animation development studio renowned for its powerful storytelling, the competition will provide participants with access to industry experts, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

“The process involves online selection and masterclasses, followed by pitch deck submissions and refinement. Personal mentorship and video pitch submissions narrow down the field to 15 finalists...additionally, winners will have the chance to collaborate with renowned studios, producers, distributors, and broadcasters like DD,” the Ministry said.

The Anime Challenge, organised by the Media and Entertainment Association of India, features multiple stages, including State and national levels, held across 11 cities. By offering various categories for participation, including Manga, Webtoon, and Anime, the challenge ensures that creators of all backgrounds and styles have an opportunity to showcase their work.

“The Game Jam, organised by the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC), is a national-level competition aimed at igniting creativity and innovation in India’s burgeoning game development industry. The competition is structured in two rounds: an initial virtual game jam across six zones in India, where participants compete over 48 hours, followed by a physical game jam for the top 10 finalists from each zone. The top winners will earn a place in Software Technology Parks of India’s IMAGE COE cohort,” it said.

The other segments include AI Art Installation challenge held by the Internet and Mobile Association of India; Adspend Optimiser competition by the Advertising Agencies Association of India; Community Radio Content challenge by the Community Radio Association; Film Poster Making competition by the National Film Archive of India; Handheld Educational Video Game Development competition by the Indian Digital Gaming Society; and Comics Creator championship by the Indian Comics Association.