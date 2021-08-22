I&B Ministry to mark India’s 75 years of Independence

NEW DELHI

22 August 2021 21:25 IST

Week-long programmes lined up for embassies abroad

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will be launching a week long set of activities around the theme of India’s 75 years of independence or Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in India and at its embassies abroad between August 23rd to 29th, including film shows, quizzes, dramas and skits and the launch of an e-book on the “Making of the Constitution.”

A statement from the ministry said that screening of “Iconic films” will be a special feature of the week long set of events, to be broadcast on the network of the national broadcaster, Doordarshan, including documentaries like Netaji , The Merger of Princely States, as well as popular movies on the general theme of patriotism like Raazi. All India Radio will be pitching in with broadcasting old recordings of speeches by leaders of the freedom movement, and of women leaders of the past.

The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) will also be organising a film festival on its OTT platform www.cinemasofindia.com and an online interaction session for film students and even Indian embassies abroad. The aim of the films and street plays by the Bureau of Outreach and Communications will be to engage Indians on the issues of patriotism and India’s journey so far.

